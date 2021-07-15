Advertisement

Hot and humid through this weekend

By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are seeing mainly clear skies this morning with temperatures mainly in the low-70s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies this afternoon with scattered showers and storms firing up. Highs will be in the low-to-mid-90s on our Thursday with the heat indices climbing into the low-100s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with morning lows by Friday in the low-70s.

We’ll be stuck in our typical summertime pattern as we close out the work week and head into the weekend. Highs will be in the 90s Friday through Sunday with a chance of scattered showers and storms each afternoon. Rain chances will increase a bit for Monday and Tuesday, and that will help keep temperatures below 90 degrees. Highs will be in the upper-80s on Monday and Wednesday, and the mid-80s on Tuesday.

