Advertisement

Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Gray News) - A mama bear and her cubs were caught on camera having some fun in the sun.

The bears were spotted taking a dip and playing in the water at a California beach.

KOLO reported that there have been many bear sightings in the area for weeks. Some have even been spotted raiding picnic supplies.

No violent confrontations between the bears and people have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of Mayor Jimmie Smith's key appointments were rejected by the Meridian City Council...
Council rejects key mayoral appointments
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Leslie Wilbourne, 46, after...
Miss. nurse practitioner charged with fraud
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
Chris Read, Ed Skipper, Trey Posey, Tim Miller, Laura Carmichael not approved by Meridian City...
Council denies 5 of Smith’s appointees
Two holdovers from the Bland administration and two new appointments were confirmed by the city...
City council approves 4 mayoral appointments

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pitches huge budget, says Dems will ‘get a lot done’
President Biden is going all-in on infrastructure, making his rounds selling proposals to...
Biden makes rare trip to Capitol Hill pushing infrastructure
The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...
GM warns some Bolt owners to park outdoors due to fire risk
City Hall - Meridian
Mayor Smith names acting department heads following council votes
Mural being painted at Cater’s Market
Mural being painted at Cater’s Market