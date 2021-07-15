Advertisement

Miss. superintendents meeting in-person for first time since pandemic

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - School superintendents from across Mississippi are attending a statewide gathering, face to face, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Members of the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents are participating in an annual summer conference at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi.

The last time this event was held was in 2019.

Superintendents and other educators are attending individual sessions on topics like school mental health programs, high school athletics and technology trends.

The theme for this year is “Beyond COVID.”

“One of the things we try to reinforce with superintendents is that you’re in this business, but you’re not alone. So, reach out there and what’s working for you may work for somebody else,” said Phil Burchfield, executive director of MASS.

“The team here is spending a lot of time together, bonding, networking, and really focusing on how will it ensure that public education in Mississippi is stronger on the heels of COVID-19,” said Amy Carter, president of MASS.

The conference wraps up on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of Mayor Jimmie Smith's key appointments were rejected by the Meridian City Council...
Council rejects key mayoral appointments
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Leslie Wilbourne, 46, after...
Miss. nurse practitioner charged with fraud
Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID
Chris Read, Ed Skipper, Trey Posey, Tim Miller, Laura Carmichael not approved by Meridian City...
Council denies 5 of Smith’s appointees