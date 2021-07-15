C. Lamar McDonald, Jr.

Funeral services for Mr. C. Lamar McDonald, Jr., of Meridian, MS will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church, with Dr. John Temple and Dr. Bill McDonald officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Lamar, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in the presence of his family. The LORD honored his last wish, which was to spend his remaining hours at home with his wife of 70 years. Although he spent his life in service to his community, state and nation, his marriage and family were unquestionably the most important aspects of his earthly life. He was a strong leader who stood for his convictions, yet he was humble and compassionate in his treatment of others.

A lifelong Meridianite, Lamar was a tireless community servant who was dedicated to making Meridian a better place every day. Following his Navy service and after graduating from Mississippi State University in 1949 (of which he continued as a faithful alumnus and supporter for his entire life), he returned to his hometown and began a career in the insurance business. He served on the city council from 1965-1973, during some of the city’s and the state’s most tumultuous years and did not cower from standing for what was right but unpopular. He served throughout his years in various community roles, such as the Greater Meridian Chamber of Commerce, the Meridian Industrial Foundation, and the Meridian Lauderdale Partnership Board.

For over sixty years, he was proud to have had a career as an independent insurance agent, where he gave his best years to Meyer & Rosenbaum and was an industry leader within the state of Mississippi, having served on the Mississippi Insurance Commission under the appointment of his friend Gov. William Winter. He also served as president of the Independent Insurance Agents of Mississippi.

There was no more passionate supporter and defender of the Mississippi military community than Lamar McDonald. Appointed by Governor Haley Barbour as chair of the Mississippi Military Communities Council, he worked tirelessly alongside a host of other men and women to keep the state’s military installations open, in the face of multiple assaults by the Federal government’s Base Realignment and Closure Commission. Of course, the special object of his devotion was NAS Meridian, from the very beginning of the base’s sixty-year history.

Countless men and women have been blessed to call Lamar a faithful friend. As a charter member of the Lacy Bottom Marching and Chowder Society, he could be found ensconced weekly at the famed roundtable at Weidmann’s with his co-conspirators for over forty years.

Lamar was born into Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church, where his father was a founding member. Lamar served in numerous roles there, but perhaps the longest standing was as treasurer for fifty years, after which they retired his fountain pen. He served his faith community well, as moderator of Lauderdale County Baptist Association, as a member of the Board of the Mississippi Baptist Convention, and as a trustee on the Board of Blue Mountain College.

Lamar’s love for God and family manifested itself day to day in his servant heart and through his unconditional love and forgiveness. He exemplified the character described in Psalm 34:13-14, “Keep your tongue from evil and your lips from speaking deceit; depart from evil and do good, seek peace and pursue it.” He did not speak ill of others, and he kept short accounts. He defended the helpless, and he was a generous, yet quiet provider to those in need, family and stranger alike. If he had read this obituary, he would not have allowed us to print it. We love him and will miss him terribly.

Lamar is survived by his wife of seventy years, Betty McDonald; children, Missy Jennings (John), Bill McDonald (Leslie), and Molly Matheny (Harvey); grandchildren, Laura Kathryn Ballagh (Ben), Sarah Ann Jennings, Mary Elise Jennings, Drew McDonald (Susanna), Lauren McDonald, Harrison Matheny (Lauren), Anna Evans (Matthew), and Lamar Matheny; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Katharine McDonald Evans; many nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends.

Mr. McDonald was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Lamar McDonald, Sr. and Molly Pearl Easterling McDonald, and two sisters, Ouida Heitman and Evelyn McCartney.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church Youth Missions Fund.

A few of his fellow church members will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Lacy Bottom Marching and Chowder Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. in the sanctuary of Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church.