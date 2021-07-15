Advertisement

Mrs. Ellisteen Stampley

Ellisteen Stampley
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mrs. Ellisteen Stampley will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Pachuta with Rev. Charles Goodwin officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Stampley, 84, of Houston, TX, who died Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at her residence. Visitation: Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 9-10 a.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Most Read

Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began investigating Leslie Wilbourne, 46, after...
Miss. nurse practitioner charged with fraud
City Hall - Meridian
Mayor Smith names acting department heads following council votes
Chris Read, Ed Skipper, Trey Posey, Tim Miller, Laura Carmichael not approved by Meridian City...
Council denies 5 of Smith’s appointees
Dobbs apologizes before correcting number of Mississippi children in ICU with COVID

Latest News

Margaret Warren Allen
Ouida Faye Lee
Mrs. Ouida Faye Lee
Mrs. Hatties Lewis Shadwick
Sarah Adams Gibson