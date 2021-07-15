Graveside services for Mrs. Ellisteen Stampley will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Pachuta with Rev. Charles Goodwin officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Stampley, 84, of Houston, TX, who died Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at her residence. Visitation: Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 9-10 a.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home