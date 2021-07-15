Mrs. Ruby Lee Smith Mosley

Funeral services for Ms. Ruby Lee Smith Mosley will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Church of The Way, with Pastor Jack Giles officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow the service at St. Matthew United Methodist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Mosley, age 64, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Ms. Ruby Lee Smith Mosley was born on 4 April 1957, to the late Tom Edward Smith and Luvenia Twilley Smith. She confessed Christ at an early age and faithfully served him until her untimely death on 10 July 2021. Ruby spent her adolescent years in Cincinnati, Ohio and Bronx, New York returning to Mississippi after graduating high school. She made a career working in the medical records department at East Mississippi State Hospital for over 25 years. Ruby was known for her strong will and toughness. She was a mother figure to our entire family. She loved to read, spend time with her grandkids, and was always there to give advice to the family.

Ruby leaves to cherish her precious memories three children: Kenneth Smith (Enicka), Tashonda Bell, and Tavaras Smith. Ruby was also the honorary mother to Azoria Fox. Ruby had four brothers, George Benjamin Smith, Sterling Smith, Tommy Burrage, and the late Eddie Charles Smith. She has two sisters, Thelma Onabanjo and Alice Smith. Ruby cherished her 13 grandchildren, 5 aunts, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Ruby shared a special relationship with Aunt Francis Hook who was more like a sister to her. She also shared a special relationship with her nephew, Cordell Cole and her closest friends, Victor Denmark, Carla White, Jenny Jackson, Ann Bailey, and Myrna Cole.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

