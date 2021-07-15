Advertisement

Progress being made on collapsed building clean-up

By Harrison Nix and Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Demolition continues on the collapsed building on 23rd Avenue between 4th and 5th street.

“Progress is going good. We finally got Billy out there taking the building down and it’s looking good,” said building co-owner Sam Dabit.

Dabit expects the remaining demolition to take a week to complete, depending on the weather and the structures adjacent to the collapsed building. Expect lane closures to continue while crews continue work.

“We’ve had a few little hiccups because we have three buildings attached to the building, so we’ve got to tread lightly,” Dabit explained.

The entire space that needs to be demolished is about 6,800 square feet.

