Stuff the Bus rolls into Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The annual Stuff the Bus campaign was held in Meridian Thursday.

“It’s been really great so far,” said Miss Mississippi Holly Brand. “I know one organization has donated over $11,000 worth of supplies, so we’re really thankful for this community which is dedicated to ensuring that all students can succeed this academic year.”

A bus was parked at Raising Cane’s and Uptown Meridian, filled with school supplies donated by the public and Meridian-area businesses.

“We had Avery, the company, they donated about $11,000, and then we’re going to have the Liberty Shop, they donate double whatever we raise,” said Destynie Phillips, the receptionist for the United Way of East Mississippi.

The event serves as a way to meet the needs of all of our area students as they go into the next school year.

“[Raising Cane’s has] been involved in Stuff the Bus for about 7 years now, and this is just a great program here in Meridian, where we’re really helping out a big need,” said Hank Holcomb, a restaurant partner. “So many kids don’t have the school supplies that they need on the first day of school.”

Many kids start the year without enough school supplies, and this campaign can help stop that problem.

“My wife’s a teacher and you would not believe how many kids come to school every year and they just don’t have the supplies that they need,” Holcomb said. “And so, a lot of times the teachers have to come out of their own pockets to be able to help this need, and so this is just a great impact program.”

The Stuff the Bus campaign will also make a stop in Neshoba County on July 20, and then in Kemper County on July 21.

