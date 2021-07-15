Advertisement

Two charged in December 2020 mall shooting

Meridian police say two suspects have been charged in connection with a December 2020 mall shooting.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police say two suspects have been charged in connection with a mall shooting last year.

Brandon Gordon, 21, and Daniel Elkins, 19, both of Laurel, are charged with aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference for a shooting at Uptown Meridian in December 2020.

The MPD said Gordon also faces other charges in Laurel. Local police say information and assistance from the Laurel Police Department was invaluable.

Meridian police say Brandon Gordon and Daniel Elkins have been charged in connection with a mall shooting in December 2020.(Kemper County Sheriff's Dept.)
Meridian police say Brandon Gordon and Daniel Elkins have been charged in connection with a mall shooting in December 2020.(Kemper County Sheriff's Dept.)

