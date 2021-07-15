Two charged in December 2020 mall shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police say two suspects have been charged in connection with a mall shooting last year.

Brandon Gordon, 21, and Daniel Elkins, 19, both of Laurel, are charged with aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference for a shooting at Uptown Meridian in December 2020.

The MPD said Gordon also faces other charges in Laurel. Local police say information and assistance from the Laurel Police Department was invaluable.

Meridian police say Brandon Gordon and Daniel Elkins have been charged in connection with a mall shooting in December 2020. (Kemper County Sheriff's Dept.)

Meridian police say Brandon Gordon and Daniel Elkins have been charged in connection with a mall shooting in December 2020. (Kemper County Sheriff's Dept.)

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.