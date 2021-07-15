Advertisement

Use your tax credit to pre-pay your child’s college tuition, the state treasurer says

(Storyblocks)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s top money manager is hoping parents retool their child tax credits that start July 15.

State Treasurer David McRae says you can help your children avoid going into debt by packing away those child tax credits.

“What I think is a great way to use that money is by starting to pre-pay for your child’s college tuition. It’s one less thing that you have to worry about,” State Treasurer David McRae said. “We saw a lot of people putting it away for college savings plans around the country. They’ve just had time to think about it, and I agree to put it towards education which is a great investment for the future.”

It’s estimated students leave college with an average of 30,000 in debt, McRae said, but options are available to avoid that.

You can find more information on college savings plans available on the state treasury’s website.

