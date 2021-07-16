Advertisement

8 people arrested, 7 human trafficking victims identified in undercover sting

Caption
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Eight people are behind bars, and seven of their victims are identified, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety says, after an undercover sting in Lee County.

DPS has not released details of the investigation, but here’s a list of who was charged with each human trafficking crime:

  • Dewayne K. Davis, 51, charged with child exploitation
  • Noe Andres Muz, 34, charged with child exploitation
  • Keelan Jerome Smithy, 30, charged with child exploitation
  • Willis Dewayne Traylor, 40, charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamines and cocaine
  • Bobby Wade Green, 54, charged with promoting prostitution
  • Keenan Hardy, 32, had three felony warrants for domestic violence out of Illinois, arrested for extradition

MBI says two more individuals were charged with promoting prostitution, and their names will be released upon arrest.

“My administration will do whatever it takes to bring human traffickers to justice, and this operation sends a message that we won’t stand idly by while they exploit those who are most vulnerable,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Human traffickers should think twice before stepping foot into Mississippi.”

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety, in conjunction with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, will continue to collaborate with local, state, and federal agencies to put an end to human trafficking in Mississippi,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Our agency is committed to referring human trafficking victims to dedicated services and arresting the criminals behind their exploitation.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
Meridian Police Department capture man adult film robbery suspect
UPDATE: Man involved in porn robbery caught and charged
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge
Kim Houston is announcing she will run for state Senate District 32.
Former councilwoman to run for state Senate
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder

Latest News

Police presence on 36th street.
Man shot in Meridian outside home
The Mississippi Community College Board accepted the resignation of executive director, Dr....
Dr. Andrea Mayfield resigns from Community College Board
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 16, 2021
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 16, 2021
Vaccine push
Meridian health officials talk vaccines for younger generation