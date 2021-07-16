Alabama jobless rate at post-pandemic low

“Our jobs count this month hit its highest mark so far in 2021,” said Fitzgerald Washington, director of the Alabama Department of Labor. “Employers are eagerly looking for employees and are actively hiring. We’re especially proud to say that the leisure and hospitality industry, which took such a severe hit during the pandemic, is also at a yearly high, and has seen yearly growth of nearly 29,000 jobs.”



The state said wage and salary employment grew in June by 13,400. Monthly gains were seen in the leisure and hospitality sector (+8,100), the manufacturing sector (+2,600), and the trade, transportation, and utilities sector (+2,600), among others. Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 89,200, with gains in the leisure and hospitality sector (+27,900), the professional and business services sector (+15,700), and the manufacturing sector (+14,700), among others.



According to Help Wanted Online data, the number of online job postings measured 88,165 in June, which is more than the number of people counted as unemployed. Additionally, the number of initial claims filed for the week ending July 10 was 5,435, the lowest since the pandemic began. Since Alabama made the decision to end federal pandemic unemployment benefits, the number of initial unemployment claims has significantly dropped and the number of online job postings has decreased as employers fill open jobs.



Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 2.4%, Blount County at 2.5%, and Marshall and Cullman Counties at 2.6%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 10.4%, Lowndes County at 9.8%, and Perry County at 9.0%.



Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Alabaster at 2.4%, Homewood and Vestavia Hills at 2.5%, and Hoover at 2.6%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Selma at 8.9%, Prichard at 8.3%, and Anniston at 6.1%.