Businesses react to city council’s mayoral appointees decision

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian city council denied five key appointments made by Mayor Jimmie Smith on July 13th. Only two original department heads from the Percy Bland administration remain on staff.

One business owner we talked to is concerned- particularly about the council’s decision to not re-appoint Police Chief Chris Read.

“I remember at least six robberies a night we were scared to come out of our businesses. there was always something bad happening. and I felt like Chris Read was doing a great job. Then from talking with other people who know, the people from the Lauderdale County courthouse and the people who tried the crimes, they felt really confident about Chris Read. I’m really shocked the city council would take a step like that. We need protection, we need a really good police chief, and this just surprises me,” said Sewing and Vacuum Center owner, Allison Sloyton.

Owner of Brickhaus Brewtique, Bill Arlinghaus said he’s hopeful about the future of the administration.

“The voters asked for change, they got change and we need to trust the city council as they develop their feet as they gain some experience and as the city council and mayor communicate better with each other. I have nothing but optimism for things to continue to get better and better. So, I don’t think it’s just any one person, it is a team, and it needs to be team Meridian that actually solves the problem and we’re all part of it, the business owners, the police chief, the city council, the mayor, the other department heads and the citizens as a whole,” said Arlinghaus.

Mayor Jimmie Smith’s administration is working to provide a new round of appointees for those unfilled positions.

