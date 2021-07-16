Chapel Hart Band & Emily White join forces to form an all Mississippi women’s country music tour

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A couple of country music acts that we’ve featured here on Newscenter 11 have teamed up and are now traveling across the country on tour.

Emily White of Meridian and the group “Chapel Hart” from Poplarville made at stop in the Queen City Friday after opening their tour with shows in Louisiana, South Carolina, Virginia and Alabama.

White burst on the local music scene about four years ago and in 2020, signed a record deal with a Nashville label and released her first CD, “Child of Mississippi” that features 12 tracks of her own originals and covers of country music classics.

Chapel Hart brings a soulful, energetic sound to the stage and Country Music Television has named them the “Next Women of country Class of 2021.”

”It’s all about women empowerment in country music,” said White. “In a male dominated industry, it’s so important that we shine through and we definitely do as a team. Chapel Hart themselves, they’re just a high energy band. They’re amazing and I’m opening up for them and I’m also going to be playing guitar for them as well--the acoustic guitar. It’s going to be a wild ride. They (the fans) love us.”

“So I’m super, super honored to take four women from Mississippi and push them out into the world,” said Danica Hart of the Chapel Hart Band. “My favorite thing people say is when people say where y’all from, Poplarville. Where is she from? Mississippi. They like whoa, Mississippi got a lot of talent. That’s really the ultimate goal is have all the Mississippi talent take over country music.”

The next three stops on the tour are in Mandeville, Louisiana (July 17th), Florence, Alabama (July 30th) and Laurel, Mississippi (July 31st) before the girls head to the Midwest for a number of shows.

