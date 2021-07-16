Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report July 16, 2021

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JAQUAVIUS SPENCER20018373 THOMAS RD #204 JONESBORO, GADISORDERLY CONDUCT
LITTERING
RONALD CARLBERG19562231 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 15, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.

Most Read

Abandoned alternative school used for porn shoot.
Man robbed after filming porn at abandoned building
Meridian Police Department capture man adult film robbery suspect
UPDATE: Man involved in porn robbery caught and charged
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge
Kim Houston is announcing she will run for state Senate District 32.
Former councilwoman to run for state Senate
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 16, 2021
Meridian Police Department capture man adult film robbery suspect
UPDATE: Man involved in porn robbery caught and charged
Meridian police say two suspects have been charged in connection with a December 2020 mall...
Two charged in December 2020 mall shooting
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 15, 2021