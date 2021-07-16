City of Meridian Arrest Report July 16, 2021
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JAQUAVIUS SPENCER
|2001
|8373 THOMAS RD #204 JONESBORO, GA
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LITTERING
|RONALD CARLBERG
|1956
|2231 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 15, 2021, at 6:00 AM to July 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.