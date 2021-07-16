Dr. Andrea Mayfield resigns from Community College Board

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Community College Board accepted the resignation of its executive director, Dr. Andrea Mayfield, at its July meeting, effective immediately. Dr. Mayfield had served in the position since Dec. 1, 2015.

The board named Kell Smith as interim executive director. Smith has been with the Mississippi Community College Board since 2008 and currently serves as the director of communications and legislative services.

“Since 1996, Dr. Andrea Mayfield has dedicated her professional career to community colleges,” said Mr. John Pigott, chair of the Mississippi Community College Board. “We appreciate her commitment to the system and wish her the best in the future.”

In the coming weeks, the Mississippi Community College Board will begin the search process for a new executive director.

