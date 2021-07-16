Funeral services for Edna Earl Ivey McNeill, 89, of Butler will be held Monday, July 19, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Whitaker and Rev. Franklin McLelland officiating with visitation at the funeral home from 12 Noon until 1:00 P.M. Burial will be in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Quitman, Mississippi, following the chapel service.

Mrs. McNeill passed away at her daughter’s home on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Butler, Alabama. She was born June 17, 1932, in Wayne County, Mississippi and was a native of Quitman, Mississippi.

She enjoyed her earlier career as a hostess at the drug store café and later as an examiner at Vanity Fair in Butler; however, she devoted her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was an amazing care giver.

Survivors include her children, Carolyn M. Hearn of Butler; son, Paul Douglas McNeill (Joyce) of Butler; daughter-in-law, Debi McNeill of Butler; 4 grandchildren, Shane McNeill (Tywana) of Brookhaven, MS; Christy H. Tims (Brian) of Lisman; Kelli M. Smith of Butler; and Jay McNeill (Tiffany) of Gilbertown; 7 great grandchildren, Brooke, Lakin, Allie Grace, Dawson, Avery Jay, Jessica, and Jennifer.

Mrs. Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Shelton Brown Ivey and Minnie Ethel James Ivey; husband, James William “Billy” McNeill, Jr.; son, J.D. McNeill; son-in-law, Franklin Hearn; and siblings, William, Frank, George, Wilma, Mae, and Venon.

Pallbearers: Brian Tims, Jay McNeill, Shane McNeill, Tommy Daily, Shane Jimerson, and Ben Smith. Honorary Pallbearers: Nieces and Nephews, Deacons of Calvary Baptist Church, Red Hats Ladies Society, Tommette Edwards, and beloved friends, Evelyn Hicks and Verna E. Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Children’s Ministry at PO Box 543, Butler, Alabama 36904.

