Lightning causes widespread outages in East Mississippi

East Mississippi Electric Power Association reported Thursday’s evening storms knocked out power for just under 1,400 customers.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Electric Power Association reported Thursday’s evening storms knocked out power for just under 1,400 customers.

Outages are primarily in south Lauderdale county and north Clarke county along Highway 145 and surrounding areas in southwest Lauderdale and east Newton county area around Chunky and Meehan, according to EMEPA.

Crews are working to get power back as quickly as possible for these areas.

