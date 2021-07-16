Man shot in Meridian outside home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department received a call in the early afternoon today on a reported shooting on 36th Ave. and 38th street.

A white male was found in a truck outside his home with gunshot wounds when police arrived at the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital immediately. His condition is not known at this time. The suspect was not on the scene when officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be shared with the public as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.