Meridian health officials talk vaccines for younger generation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The new school year is right around the corner and the Delta variant is surging.

That’s why staff with Greater Meridian Health Clinic is urging the younger generation to get their COVID-19 vaccine. The younger folks are out more and they can carry the virus without having symptoms.

“They’re more apt to just be out there free flowing, and they’re more active, so that generation really needs to get the COVID vaccine,” said Mattie Hopson, RN, BSN, the service and compliance officer with Greater Meridian Health Clinic.

Many parents are hesitant to get their child vaccinated, but staff at Greater Meridian say it’s worth it to get the shot.

“And that’s normal, I mean, I would feel that way too; but, when it all boils down to it, I think the pros of getting it outweighs the cons,” Hopson said.

All children 12 years of age or older are eligible to receive the vaccine. The shot is offered at Greater Meridian Health Clinic.

