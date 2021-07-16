Meridian’s first African American city judge sworn in

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian officially welcomed the cities first African American judge into office on July 16th.

Dustin Markham was sworn in as the new municipal court judge.

This comes after the city council approved his appointment on July 13th, replacing Robbie Jones.

Markham was a Ward 2 city councilman for one term before he ran unsuccessfully as mayor of Meridian in 2017.

Markham has his own law practice, and many supporters came out to be a part of this monumental day.

Markham said he wants the court system to be more empathetic to its citizens.

“I have some versatility because I come from the juvenile justice center so there are a lot of things out there that you see that the public doesn’t normally see. So, it’s going to be able to give me some better understanding or basis of knowledge as to how we either apply disciplinary aspects to individuals or rehabilitative aspects to individuals. in the end, we need to do what’s best for citizens to make sure they have a safe environment,” said Markham.

Markham said he is ready to get to work and make positive changes in the system.

