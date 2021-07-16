Advertisement

Miss Hospitality holds first night of competitions at Saenger Theatre

By Branden Walker
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Miss Hospitality held its first night of competitions at the Saenger Theatre in Hattiesburg Thursday night.

This year marks the 72nd year for the pageant, and 36 girls are competing for the crown.

“This is really a once-in-a-lifetime chance, and you get to such amazing things and make such amazing memories,” said Kaitlyn Warden, Miss Ovett.

This is Warden’s second time to compete in Miss Hospitality. She shared what she’s excited about most.

“I’m so excited to showcase my hometown commercial and showcase my evening gown and get to do everything with my little miss,” Warden said.

The competition is a three-day event with a group A, B and a final round. Warden will compete in the Preliminary Group B. Also participating in group B is Miss Petal, Grace Robbins. She shared the impacts of the contest on her life.

“Miss Hospitality has honestly been a life-altering program, and it’s been so great to meet the girls this week and get to build relationships with them. That will last a lifetime,” Robbins said.

Robbins is not only excited about the pageant, but she’s excited to showcase the city of Petal in the commercial portion of the competition. She shared what the city is most known for.

“Petal is such a great community,” Robbins said. “We’re all loving, and we would drop anything to help another person. That’s one of my favorite attributes of Petal.”

Tickets are still available for Friday and Saturday, but seats are being filled quickly. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the contest begins at 8.

For more information on Miss Hospitality, you can visit misshospitality.net.

