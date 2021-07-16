Funeral services for Mr. Jack H. Smith will begin at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Jay McElroy officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Kemper Co. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Smith, 87, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Mr. Smith lived a life of public service retiring as a captain with the Meridian Fire Department after over 22 years of service. Following his retirement, he went on to build numerous homes throughout Meridian and its surrounding communities. Jack’s mother was the co-owner of Hughes Telephone Company, where he served as president of the board, for a time. He was also a Mason and Shriner. Mr. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be remembered as a hard working provider for his family, and as a generous giver to those in need.

Mr. Smith is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years, Clarice M. Smith; daughters Gail Smith Semmes (Mickey) and Jacquelyn Smith Allen (Bland). Grandchildren Brandi Semmes McDonald (David), Michael Semmes (Amy), Jack Edward Frasier (Krystan), and Josie Allen Boehm (Reid). Great-grandchildren Abigail Blanchard, David Michael McDonald, Murphy Cole Semmes, Ella James Frasier, and Bennett Allen Boehm. One sister, Lorie McElroy, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members, as well as, his special friend and co-worker, Alice Benson.

Mr. Jack is preceded in death by his parents Onan and Edna Smith; daughter, Rhonda Jean Smith; and siblings, Rev. William Gary Smith and Earline Seymour.

Pallbearers will be Michael Semmes, David McDonald, Jack Frasier, Jerry Boyette, Marlan Murphy, Jay McElroy, and Tommy Henderson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mickey Semmes, Bland Allen, Jim McElroy, Norman Mosley, William Gary Smith Jr, and Jonathan Smith.

The Smith family suggest memorials be made as donations to the Loma Linda Medical Center at 11234 Anderson St Loma Linda, CA 92354, in lieu of flowers.

The Smith family will receive guests from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to funeral rites.

