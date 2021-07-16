MSDH updates K-12 COVID guidance for schools
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Health released guidance Friday for K-12 schools in Mississippi.
|Here are the highlights:
|• All eligible students, teachers, and staff 12 years of age and older should receive COVID-19 vaccination.
• Masks should be worn indoors in school settings by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated.
• Schools should maintain at least three feet of physical distance between students within classrooms, combined with indoor mask wearing by people who are not fully vaccinated, to reduce transmission risk.
• Routine screening testing of asymptomatic unvaccinated students, teachers and staff is recommended as an additional measure to prevent further transmission.
• Schools should continue to isolate COVID-19 infected students, teachers, and staff and continue contact tracing to identify exposed individuals for quarantine and exclusion from the school setting.
• All students, teachers and staff who have symptoms of any infectious illness, regardless of vaccination status, should stay home from school and be evaluated by their healthcare provider.
• As a reminder, fully vaccinated students, teachers and staff:
* Do not have to wear a mask when indoors;
* Do not have to quarantine or be excluded from the school setting if they have COVID-19 exposure; and
* Do not have to be tested unless symptomatic.
MSDH has developed a School Based Testing Initiative to facilitate onsite screening testing for all unvaccinated asymptomatic students, teachers and staff. Information is available here. MSDH has also developed an Adopt-a-school Vaccination Program, working in partnership with schools and providers, to facilitate onsite COVID-19 vaccinations for all eligible students, teachers and staff. Get more information here.
