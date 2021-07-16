MSDH updates K-12 COVID guidance for schools

• All eligible students, teachers, and staff 12 years of age and older should receive COVID-19 vaccination.



• Masks should be worn indoors in school settings by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated.



• Schools should maintain at least three feet of physical distance between students within classrooms, combined with indoor mask wearing by people who are not fully vaccinated, to reduce transmission risk.



• Routine screening testing of asymptomatic unvaccinated students, teachers and staff is recommended as an additional measure to prevent further transmission.



• Schools should continue to isolate COVID-19 infected students, teachers, and staff and continue contact tracing to identify exposed individuals for quarantine and exclusion from the school setting.



• All students, teachers and staff who have symptoms of any infectious illness, regardless of vaccination status, should stay home from school and be evaluated by their healthcare provider.



• As a reminder, fully vaccinated students, teachers and staff:

* Do not have to wear a mask when indoors;

* Do not have to quarantine or be excluded from the school setting if they have COVID-19 exposure; and

* Do not have to be tested unless symptomatic.