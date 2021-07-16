Advertisement

MSU’s Miller qualifies for U.S. Amateur

Lauren Miller is now the second Bulldog bound for the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.
Lauren Miller is now the second Bulldog bound for the 2021 U.S. Women's Amateur Championship.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) – Lauren Miller is now the second Bulldog bound for the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.

Joining Blair Stockett for the championship, the duo follows Ashley Gilliam, who advanced to match play in the 2019 Championship held at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.

In an 18-hole qualifier, Miller shot a 1-under 72 at the Streamsong Resort in Bowling Green, Florida. She finished tied for fourth and it was enough to place in one of the five spots to qualify.

The 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur will be held at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York from August 2nd to August 8th. Over 156 players will compete in 36 holes over the first two days before it is down to 64.

