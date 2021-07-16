Advertisement

No crossing arms, flashing lights near railroad, police say after two men killed in Amtrak crash

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men are identified in Thursday night’s deadly Amtrak collision.

The coroner says James Creel of Lake, Mississippi, and Scott Harstock of Florida died Thursday afternoon.

Amtrak said that a vehicle obstructing the tracks came into contact with the Amtrak City of New Orleans train around 5:30 p.m.

However, Bryam Police Chief David Errington pointed out another important factor in the crash as well as what happened.

“This particular railroad section does not have crossing arms or flashing lights,” Errington said. “He was pulling another tractor-trailer across the railroad tracks to enter the Jackson Motor Speedway area and did not see the train approaching, and the train struck the passenger side of the wrecker, pulling the broken down tractor-trailer.”

The Hinds County coroner told WLBT that the vehicle involved in the incident was a heavy-duty 18-wheeler wrecker tow truck,

“There were no injuries to the 142 passengers or crew members on board,” the statement by Amtrak read. “Police are cooperating with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.”

Below is a video filmed by one of the passengers of the Amtrak train after the accident occurred.

Train passengers told WLBT they were given little information about what to do when their trip was cut short.

