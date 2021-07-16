Advertisement

Retirement reception held for Eddie Ivy

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Family and friends gathered at Clarkco State Park to pay tribute as Eddie Ivy said goodbye after more than 8 years on the job as Clarke County’s emergency management director.

Ivy has always been right there, planning, organizing, and making sure everyone was helped.

Ivy said that Clarke County has been a very special place for him. Some of the biggest challenges he said he faced during his time as EMA director were making the best decisions and setting egos aside.

Ivy said he will always remember how he aimed to have families prepared for bad weather.

“The biggest thing that I send out to all those people who have been supporters of me over the years is, thank you. Thank you for what you have done to help me to be successful at what I did,” said Ivy.

Ivy said that he now has more time to spend with his family. He is retiring with 32 years service with the state.

