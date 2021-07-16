Storm chances continue into the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! We are going to see a mix of clouds and sun on our Friday with highs in the low-90s. The heat index will climb to the low-100s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening thanks to the moist air mass that will be in place over our area. Showers and storms may linger on into the evening hours. Morning lows by Saturday will drop into the low-70s.

Rain and storm chances will increase a bit for the weekend, especially on Sunday. If you have any outdoor activities planned this weekend, be sure to keep that close eye to the sky. Highs will be in the low-90s on Saturday and then the upper-80s on Sunday. Periods of rain and storms will continue into the next work week as temperatures cool-off a bit in response to the increased rain chances. Highs will be in the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday and then the upper-80s Wednesday and Thursday.

