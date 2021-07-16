Advertisement

Summer Night Market in the Queen City

The MAX and Earth's Bounty partnered to bring a summer night to the Queen City.
The MAX and Earth's Bounty partnered to bring a summer night to the Queen City.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MAX and Earth’s Bounty partnered to bring a summer night to the Queen City that families would not forget.

Produce is at its best in July. People were able to stop by The MAX for the Summer Night Market to purchase fresh fruit and veggies from local vendors.

Artists, farm, and food vendors sold and showed off their talents.

People danced as Southern Drive performed live all night and kids were having a blast with games of cornhole.

“I absolutely love it. It’s great doing business for Meridian and to have local customers and everything supporting the town. Trying to help us grow and support our local produce. I really think it boosts morale and the community has grown so much. Were just trying to better the community and grow more. I just think it’s awesome,” said Bracky’s co-owner, Jackye Fountain.

Organizers look forward to the continued growth of the event.

