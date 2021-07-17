2nd Summer Sizzle event held at Eastern Gardens

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - New Meridian Holiness Deliverance Church held their 2nd Summer Sizzle at Eastern Gardens.

The church’s goal is to visit a different community to provide worship and gifts to those in the area.

Families enjoyed a fun day outside listening to testimonies, prayer, and worship. Prizes and a grocery giveaway were also included.

“I think with so much going on here lately and the negative to have something like summer sizzle in their area is something positive. They can come and just enjoy themselves and relax. It’s not stressful or anything like that. You come and have a good time. You listen to some good singing, listen to some good encouraging, inspiring words and you go home with some food and some prizes. It’s all positive for us. That’s our goal, to spread positivity,” said Summer Sizzler Overseer, Bridgette Denson.

Organizers are working on a date for the next event.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.