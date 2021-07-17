Group works to create vibrant city

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Museum Art Collective group is painting their way around the Queen City to create vibrant pieces of artwork. The group has been painting a mural on the side of Mia’s Caffe for the past five days.

Artist, Cary Haycox says the community has been an inspiration.

“Inspiration just comes in all forms. We could be sitting around talking to one another. We could just see a blank wall and just instantly start thinking how that would love to have a work of art on it,” Haycox said. “We are talking to another artist, and they inspire us. So, it’s kind of a communal inspiration.”

Haycox encourages people to get involved in making the city beautiful.

“If you are out and about and you want to just come by and help, put brush to wall. We will have outlines. You can stay in the lines,” Haycox said. “If you are an artist and you want to help mix colors, you can come do that. What we really could use outside the volunteers helping paint, we need artist. We need the local artist to come out and be part of everything.”

Janiyaah Phillips is a student at Meridian Community College studying traditional art. Phillips says she heard about the group at a local event.

“It actually-- I love being a part of it. It just makes me feel like I am fulfilled as an artist,” Phillips said. “It makes me feel great. I just love being out here. Getting to know people in my community better.”

Haycox and the art group have painted several murals around the city in the past few months. Including, the David Ruffin mural.

Go to the Meridian Museum Art Collective on Facebook to learn how to get involved.

