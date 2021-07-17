Love Out Loud Meridian kicks off Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 9th annual Love Out Loud in Meridian returns July 18th with a week of ministries and worship services.

Nearly thirty churches will join Northcrest Baptist Church in kicking off the week of work missions.

Wade Phillips, Executive pastor at Northcrest says the goal is to help the city thrive with a multi-sport camp, free car washes, and random acts of kindness at different agencies in the community.

“This is one of-- if not my favorite week of the year. To be able to get out in the community and show the love of Jesus, share the hope of gospel, serve our community, and let the people here know that we love them and are here for them,” Phillips said. “It means everything to be able to get out and do that.”

Phillips expects this year to be bigger than any other after having to scale back last year due to pandemic.

“If you want to serve this week in the name of Jesus, then you show up and 8 o’clock on any morning—Monday through Friday here at Northcrest. We will have a time of worship at 8 in the morning. At 8:45 a.m., we will go out and serve at our sites.” Phillips said, “You come and we will have places for you to serve. You can pick from a variety of different missions that day.”

Guest speaker for the week is Marcus Hayes from Crossroads Baptist Church in Woodlands, Texas.

Worship services will take place:

Sunday, July 18th at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21st at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 23rd at 7 p.m.

Jordan Grizzard will lead worship for the week. He serves as Worship Pastor at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills in Rogers, Arkansas.

To donate goods for distribution, click here.

