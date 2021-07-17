New business in downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Downtown Meridian continues to grow with new businesses. Mia’s Caffe is the newest business on the map located across from the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience on Front Street.

Owner, Gina Giuliano says the family-owned business is inspired by her grandfather who taught her a variety of recipes. His last wish for her was to open her own restaurant.

Giuliano says she is excited to be a part of the growth downtown.

“This is our only location. I love downtown Meridian. It is exciting,” Giuliano said. “All of the growth and I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

Giuliano sells espressos, frutadas, gelato, panini’s and more.

The business hosted a soft opening Saturday. The grand opening will take place July 23rd.

