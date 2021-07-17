Petition to reinstate former chief of police reaches over 2,000 signatures

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Signatures are rising by the second in a petition to reinstate Former Chief of Police, Chris Read.

Read was denied re-appointment by the City Council in a 4-1 vote on July 13th. People started signing a petition posted on Facebook last night in an attempt to get Read reinstated.

People started signing a petition posted on Facebook last night, in an attempt to get read reinstated. over 23-hundred people have signed the petition so far. read was denied reappointment as chief of police by the city council in a four to one vote on Tuesday.

“I think what’s going on and this is just my opinion and everybody has one. you’re seeing what I mentioned before, that 98% of the community that wants to feel safe and wants to enjoy the events that Meridian has to offer so you just see that 98% partnering with law enforcement to move forward and wants that safety. I’m just, it’s crazy about what’s going on, and my hats off to the community, my goodness. You’re just seeing a silent majority that we’ve heard so long not being silent anymore.”

Read said he feels humbled and overwhelmed by the amount of support he has received from the community.

“I’m proud of what we accomplished by bringing the community in and the community getting confidence back in law enforcement. Is it disheartening to me, yea. I invested 23years in my law enforcement career with Meridian and also overseas contracting with the state department. I’ve always thought that I would walk away from law enforcement on my terms and not be sent away. But I knew that coming in and if I had to do it again, would I do it again? Most definitely because I wanted to have an opportunity to have a hand in turning this place around and changing our mindset,” said Read.

Read said he looks forward to what the future holds but for now he is taking a few weeks to decompress.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.