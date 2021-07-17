Advertisement

Showers and thunderstorms are back for the weekend

Showers and storms for the weekend
Showers and storms for the weekend(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and storms will continue to move through East Mississippi and West Alabama for the afternoon and evening Some of these storms could have heavy rainfall and gusty winds. We dry out for the overnight hours with lows in the lower 70′s. We keep the afternoon scattered showers and storms for Saturday as well with highs in the lower 90′s. Rain chances bump up for Sunday as a cold front is expected to stall ahead of reaching us, bringing higher rain chances. Temperatures will drop into the mid-to-upper 80′s through Wednesday, but we keep the higher rain chances through then as well. We go back to a more summer-like pattern by Thursday and Friday of next week. Overnight lows this week look to be in the lower 70′s.

