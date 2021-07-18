71st Choctaw Indian Fair ends Saturday

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The 71st Choctaw Indian Fair was another success as thousands got the chance to enjoy all that the fair had to offer.

This year’s fair features live music from several artists, Choctaw food, carnival rides, and several games. We caught up with a few people to get their thought on the fair.

“I am very grateful. I think we should not take it for granted because it was taken away from us. I am happy to be here,” said participant India Samuel.

“After last year, I feel that we lost a lot of love. It is good to see everybody back out hanging around family and friends,” said participant Keanu Anderson.

“It is good to be here. It is good they are taking precautions to keep us safe,” said Chief Cyrus Ben’s son Brodie Ben.

Organizers said the goal of this fair is to celebrate the culture and history of the tribe.

“This fair displays our culture. This is a triumph of our tribe because we came from sharecroppers to factory workers. Now, we have our own casino. We are able to have this great fair in order to show off our culture from the dresses, dancing to all the crafts that we make as well as our baskets,” said 2021-2022 Choctaw Indian Princess Shemah Crosby.

We also caught up with the 6-time winner of the iron warrior in the women division.

“It is a lot of work that goes into a 2-minute run. It takes that hard work to get that win. There’s are some very strong girls down here. I am also glad to hear that they had the event this year. Everyone misses out on it last year, but hopefully, everyone stays safe,” said Women division ironwoman winner Miranda Stamper.

“We had an iron warrior that we just watched. She almost lost it by 8 seconds. She won it by 8 seconds. Everybody is training to win,” said Participant Loui Charlie.

Organizers said that Marty Stewart was at the closing ceremony as the Mississippi Country Music Trail gives a marker to the Choctaw Indian Fair.

The theme of this year’s fair is “The Choctaw Spirit Lives On.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.