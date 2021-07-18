Advertisement

Even more rain for the start of the work week

More rain for the work week
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and storms remain possible for the evening hours for Sunday. By the overnight hours, we will be left with plenty of cloud cover and lows in the 70′s. The rain chances return by the noon hour on Monday as daytime heating brings the showers and storms back into our area for the afternoon and evening on Monday. We keep rain chances for the entirety of the week, but it is looking to be less widespread as we get into the latter part of the work week. All the rainfall will keep our temperatures in the mid to upper 80′s through Friday with the chance for 90′s mostly staying away until the weekend. Expect scattered showers and storms for next weekend as well with highs near 90. Lows all week will hover in the upper 60′s and low 70′s.

