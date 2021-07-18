Advertisement

One dead, one critical after shooting in Newton

Shooting on Pine St. in Newton.
Shooting on Pine St. in Newton.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting in Newton County Saturday night.

Police Chief, Randy Patrick says the Newton County Sheriff’s Department and Newton Police Department responded to the homicide around 9:30 p.m. on Pine Street.

One victim was shot multiple times and killed. Patrick says another shooter is in critical condition at a hospital in Jackson.

The case remains under investigation with assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

“It’s really disheartening that our youth is dealing with gun violence. I mean-- it is something that is played throughout the country and now it has hit home,” Patrick said. “So, I am very disheartened about it. I just continue to pray that we all come together and just try to do something more positive for our youth and for our citizens of this town.”

Several community members urge police officers to quickly step up and build trust with young people in the community.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident prompts concerns for more safety measures near railroad track
Fatal accident prompts concerns for more safety measures near railroad track
Mia's Caffe in Meridian.
New business in downtown Meridian
Former first lady of Mississippi, passes away
Petition reaches over 2,000 signatures.
Petition to reinstate former chief of police reaches over 2,000 signatures
Volunteers work to finish mural at Mia's Caffe.
Group works to create vibrant city

Latest News

Experts discuss Delta variant’s potential impact on Alabama’s economic growth
Hunger Free America CEO stops in Jackson as part of journey across the country, spreading...
Hunger Free America CEO stops in Jackson as part of journey across the country, spreading awareness on food insecurity
Former first lady of Mississippi, passes away
Dr. Gary Cohen
Bodies of missing Alabama doctor and brother recovered after Florida condo collapse