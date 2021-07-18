One dead, one critical after shooting in Newton

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead and another critically injured after a shooting in Newton County Saturday night.

Police Chief, Randy Patrick says the Newton County Sheriff’s Department and Newton Police Department responded to the homicide around 9:30 p.m. on Pine Street.

One victim was shot multiple times and killed. Patrick says another shooter is in critical condition at a hospital in Jackson.

The case remains under investigation with assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

“It’s really disheartening that our youth is dealing with gun violence. I mean-- it is something that is played throughout the country and now it has hit home,” Patrick said. “So, I am very disheartened about it. I just continue to pray that we all come together and just try to do something more positive for our youth and for our citizens of this town.”

Several community members urge police officers to quickly step up and build trust with young people in the community.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.