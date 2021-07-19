2022 Distinguished Young Woman competition begins

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 29 young ladies arrived in the Queen City Sunday as they prepared to compete for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi.

Orientation took place at the Evangel Temple in Meridian. The participants will spend the week rehearsing and taking part in community activities. The current D.Y.W. of Mississippi, Gracie Bassett, said that because last year’s program was completely virtual due to the pandemic, she is excited to be able to take part in the program in person with the participants.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be here with 29 other young girls from around the state who are competing for the title of D.Y.W. of Mississippi for 2022,” said Gracie Bassett, the Distinguished Young Woman of 2021. “I am even more thrilled to be participating live this year because I am getting to see the girls travel from across the state, spend time, spend a whole week with them and get to know to them. So, I am getting a bit more of that camaraderie this year since I missed out on it last year.”

Preliminary competition begins Thursday and Friday night at 7:30pm. Finals for the program will be held Saturday night at 8:00pm at the Evangel Temple.

