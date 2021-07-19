COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,326 new cases reported Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,326 new cases and 3 new deaths Thursday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 329,130 as of July 19.

So far, 7,468 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,911,438 as of July 4. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 313,744 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,007,618 people are fully vaccinated and 2,082,239 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.