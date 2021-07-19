Advertisement

DYW state program returns to Meridian

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Last year’s Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program was held on a virtual format due to COVID.

That is not the case this year as 29 young ladies from all over the state are in Meridian this week for the 2021 D-Y-W competition.

The participants began a very busy week of activities with rehearsals this morning at the Evangel Temple. They’ll participate in workshops on interviewing and public speaking and vie for college tuition opportunities with the overall winner advancing to the national program later this year in Mobile, Alabama.

”The girls are in for the week of their lifetime,” said Gracie Bassett, Mississippi’s reigning Miss DYW. “They will participate in service projects held here at Evangel Temple Church.They will participate in some fun activities like a red carpet party, an autograph signing party and activities like that, that will get them out in the community just a little bit and bonding with each other. They’re also participating in rehearsals for their fitness routines, their opening number routines and just some fun bonding activities to help them build relationships with one another.”

The preliminary competition takes place Thursday and Friday, with the finals set for Saturday night at the Evangel Temple.

