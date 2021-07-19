Advertisement

Flash flooding being reported in East Mississippi

EMEPA Live Radar - 6:38 a.m. Monday
EMEPA Live Radar - 6:38 a.m. Monday(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Very heavy rain is leading to flash flooding in portions of East Mississippi on our Monday morning.

So far, there have been reports of flooding on Highway-19 about 3 miles north of Collinsville and on Marion-Russell Road. Turn around, don’t drown when coming across a flooded roadway.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for northern Newton, southern Neshoba, northern Lauderdale, and southern Kemper Counties until 8 a.m. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

