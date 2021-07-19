Heavy rains flood portions of Marion-Russell Road
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT
RUSSELL, Miss. (WTOK) - The storms that triggered the Flash Flood Warning this morning also dumped a lot of rain in the Russell-area. Portions of Marion-Russell Road were flooded during the storms.
The flash flood warning expired at 8 this morning, and the water quickly receded in the Russell-area. Large puddles remained on the road, with some water flowing from the road near the Russell Community Club down towards Blue Top Road.
