Heavy rains flood portions of Marion-Russell Road

RUSSELL, Miss. (WTOK) - The storms that triggered the Flash Flood Warning this morning also dumped a lot of rain in the Russell-area. Portions of Marion-Russell Road were flooded during the storms.

The flash flood warning expired at 8 this morning, and the water quickly receded in the Russell-area. Large puddles remained on the road, with some water flowing from the road near the Russell Community Club down towards Blue Top Road.

