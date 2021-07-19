LCSD online registration deadline is July 23rd

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District is offing online registration for the 2021-2022 school year.

The last day to register online is July 23rd. The school district started online registration last year due to COVID-19 to help limit in-person interaction. Educators said that it’s something that the school is sticking with due to its effectiveness. Registration is required for new and returning students.

“Even though COVID is not a big of a concern, we are allowed to do on-site registration. It was a great convenience to our folk so we like the idea of keeping it. Parents still have the opportunity to do the student registration. It is the same as it was last year. There is information on our website. There is a step-by-step tutorial of what to do and where to go. You can log in to your active parent account and go from there,” said the director of Federal Program and Accountability Ken Hardy.

You can visit the school’s website for more information: tinyurl.com/3pabmmy8.

