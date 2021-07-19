Advertisement

LCSD online registration deadline is July 23rd

The last day to register online is July 23rd.
The last day to register online is July 23rd.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District is offing online registration for the 2021-2022 school year.

The last day to register online is July 23rd. The school district started online registration last year due to COVID-19 to help limit in-person interaction. Educators said that it’s something that the school is sticking with due to its effectiveness. Registration is required for new and returning students.

“Even though COVID is not a big of a concern, we are allowed to do on-site registration. It was a great convenience to our folk so we like the idea of keeping it. Parents still have the opportunity to do the student registration. It is the same as it was last year. There is information on our website. There is a step-by-step tutorial of what to do and where to go. You can log in to your active parent account and go from there,” said the director of Federal Program and Accountability Ken Hardy.

You can visit the school’s website for more information: tinyurl.com/3pabmmy8.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Pine St. in Newton.
One dead, one critical after shooting in Newton
Former first lady of Mississippi, passes away
Mia's Caffe in Meridian.
New business in downtown Meridian
Fatal Accident prompts concerns for more safety measures near railroad track
Fatal accident prompts concerns for more safety measures near railroad track
Petition reaches over 2,000 signatures.
Petition to reinstate former chief of police reaches over 2,000 signatures

Latest News

DYW 2022 Orientation
2022 Distinguished Young Woman competition begins
More rain for the work week
Even more rain for the start of the work week
The 71st Choctaw Indian Fair was another success as thousands got the chance to enjoy all that...
71st Choctaw Indian Fair ends Saturday
Shooting on Pine St. in Newton.
One dead, one critical after shooting in Newton