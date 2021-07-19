Funeral Services for Mr. Stanley Compton “Trey” Powell III will begin at 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Reverend Jimmy Williams officiating. Interment with full military and masonic honors will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Powell, 27, of Little Rock, MS, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 at his home.

Trey was a Staff Sergeant in the Mississippi Army National Guard where he received three Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals, and numerous other awards and commendations. He also earned the German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency and won the Mississippi Army National Guard’s 2017 Best Warrior Competition Soldier of the Year. He was also the Worshipful Master of Suqualena Lodge #418 and was recently raised up to Master Mason. Trey was a member of Pursuit Church of Meridian. He loved to hunt and fish and was an avid gun enthusiast. He was a loving spirit who helped all in need who called on him.

Trey is survived by his loving wife of over 5 years, Leighanne Powell; and his two children Maggi Leigh and Wailon Trey. Parents Stan Powell and Natacha Fortenberry (Bill); maternal grandmother, Bobbie Nell Land; paternal grandmother Jean Powell. Mother and Father-law, Vince and Florence Wright; Sisters-in-law, Marli Maseda and Victoria Wright; and one brother-in-law Ross Wright (Madison); one sister Shelby Babidge (John); his niece Annabelle; and a special great uncle, Albert Dean (Joyce), as well as a host Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, extended family members, and friends.

Mr. Powell is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Robert Taylor, and his paternal grandfather Stan C. Powell, Sr.

The Powell family requests memorials be made as donations to the Ronald McDonald House Foundation or to the Suqualena Lodge #418 in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Powell Family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

