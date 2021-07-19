Graveside services for Mrs. Jeanette Smith will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Cemetery, Meridian with Rev. Randall Bohannon officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Jeanette Smith, 60, of Meridian, who died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Regency Hospital of Meridian. Visitation: Friday, July 23, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

