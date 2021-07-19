Advertisement

1-year-old boy found safe after missing from northern Miss.

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLDWATER, Miss. (WLBT) - A one-year-old boy is now safe after he was reported missing out of Coldwater, Mississippi, in Tate County.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Monday for Zion Amar Williams.

Zion is 27 pounds with brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

No other information has been released about how or where he was found.

