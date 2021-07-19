New Meridian City Council has busy day set for Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tuesday will be a busy day at Meridian City Hall with a couple of meetings on the docket.

The new city council will take part in a work session to discuss the city’s budget and that will be followed by the regularly schedule city county meeting at 5:00. The city’s Chief Financial Officer says new Mayor Jimmie smith and his staff are inheriting a city on solid financial footing.

”A couple of months ago we receive a certificate of achievement for financial reporting for four 2019 audit,” said Brandye Latimer, the City Clerk and CFO for the city of Meridian. “The city is in good financial shape. Our revenues are increasing each month and so are sales tax revenues. So the city is in good position with the mayor and the council can decide where they want their priorities and put money in those areas for fiscal year 2022.”

The work session begins at 2:00 with the regular city county meeting set for 5:00.

