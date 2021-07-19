Advertisement

Power outage caused by downed tree

Tree on Okatibbee Dam Rd. cause outage in area
Tree on Okatibbee Dam Rd. cause outage in area(wtok)
By Matt Robin
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Up to 45 houses were without power this morning because a pine tree toppled onto several lines on Okatibbee Dam rd.

The tree was blown over at around 6 am during this mornings storms.

EMEPA was on scene quickly to start working on the problem and had it fixed around 11:30 am.

To see if there are outages in your area you can go to the EMEPA or Mississippi Power websites.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Pine St. in Newton.
One dead, one critical after shooting in Newton
Former first lady of Mississippi, passes away
Mia's Caffe in Meridian.
New business in downtown Meridian
Fatal Accident prompts concerns for more safety measures near railroad track
Fatal accident prompts concerns for more safety measures near railroad track
EMEPA Live Radar - 6:38 a.m. Monday
Flash flooding being reported in East Mississippi

Latest News

A dog enjoys the flood waters.
Storms cause minor flooding in Collinsville area.
Newton County three-year old dead after accidentally shooting himself
EMEPA Live Radar - 6:38 a.m. Monday
Flash flooding being reported in East Mississippi
Futurecast - Monday July 19 at 2 PM
A wet Monday in store for our area