Power outage caused by downed tree

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Up to 45 houses were without power this morning because a pine tree toppled onto several lines on Okatibbee Dam rd.

The tree was blown over at around 6 am during this mornings storms.

EMEPA was on scene quickly to start working on the problem and had it fixed around 11:30 am.

To see if there are outages in your area you can go to the EMEPA or Mississippi Power websites.

