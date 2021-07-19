Sheriff Scott Lolley files lawsuit against Choctaw Co. Commission

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Choctaw County, Alabama Sheriff Scott Lolley has filed a lawsuit against the Choctaw County Commission for the condition of the jail.

In the eight page filing it says in-part “this case involves the willful refusal of the commission to follow their statutory mandates to build and construct a county jail.”

The jail has been shut down by the fire marshal at least two times. The latest closure was exactly two years ago on July 19, 2019.

“For 11 years the Choctaw County Commission has failed to adequately maintain the jail and for two years has allowed the county to be totally without a jail costing the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

In early April Lolley sent the commissioners a notice of intent to sue. He told Newscenter 11 that he was giving them fair warning that something had to be done.

Last week, Lolley allowed our camera into the jail. He showed us mold, cracking, holes in the cells and rusted rebar extruding from concrete beams. The fire escape cannot open due to the pressure coming from the roof.

During the first year of its closure, the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department had to spend $240,000 in contract fees to house prisoners in neighboring counties. Click here to see our tour of the jail from last week.

